This letter is in support of Pat Hedrick for Boyd County Attorney. As assistant Boyd County Attorney, I found him to possess the utmost integrity, professionalism and dedication to this community.
I had the pleasure of working with Mr. Hedrick as a member of the Boyd County Code Enforcement Board for approximately two years. During this time he guided the board on the legal processes of implementing the much-needed updated Boyd County Code Enforcement Ordinance.
Many questions and situations came up during this time which he always quickly and accurately responded to.
With the support of the Boyd County Fiscal Court, this county is moving forward on better dealing with the abandoned and blighted properties that plague so many areas in our community. Fortunately, Mr. Hedrick has a thorough understanding of this problem and is well qualified to face the plethora of challenges these properties bring.
Without reservation, I can say, if elected, Mr. Hedrick would make a strong Boyd County Attorney focusing on issues that matter most to our community.
Suzanne Griffith
Ashland