A writer’s blathering letter calling President Biden’s administration the vilest in her lifetime … apparently she must have been asleep or in a coma between 2016 and 2020.
Webster’s Dictionary describes vile as morally despicable or abhorrent. What could be more despicable or abhorrent than an attempt to overthrow our Nation’s Constitutional Democracy?
For the first time since 1860 did an internal revolt occur inside our nation’s border, all on the pretense of a stolen election by an unfit president who wanted to stay in power and rule as an autocrat.
The wound that Trump gave our Democracy may heal only if the people continue to choose a Democracy over a fascist one, but the scar will remain forever.
All those patriots who ever donned a uniform in their sacrificial gift to us in preserving our freedoms would have been for naught if this insurrection had been a success.
How can those Republicans who aided and abetted Trump hold up their heads or look into a mirror? The shame are upon those and their offspring for as long as time exists. There will be college courses and law classes offered by the education community strictly concerning Jan. 6, 2021.
The Jan. 6 committee has finished its investigation and recommended four criminal referrals to the DOJ regarding Trump’s Jan. 6 insurrection.
If in charge of the DOJ, I would offer Trump a choice to an island — give up his citizenship and retire to his golf resort on the island of Ireland or an extended stay with all amenities and expenses paid by the government to Rikers Island.
Earl Ferguson
Wurtland