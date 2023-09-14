The copy of The Daily Independent for Sept. 8 was the most informative paper I have read covering the major industries of Ashland in many months.
I am glad the steel industry still feeds us. I see new trucks coming in on trailers.
AK meant a lot to many of us, but we must go on.
Thanks to the leadership of the past — Mayor Steve Gilmore and Commissioners Marty Gute and Cheryl Spriggs — Ashland has prospered for the disadvantaged.
I commend Gute for the bus shelters and Spriggs for embracing diversity.
I still believe Ashland is a great place to live.
Robin Kendall
Ashland