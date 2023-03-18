It wouldn’t be difficult to find a family, student, or child who has been encouraged by an act of service from a local Kiwanis member. With multiple adult Kiwanis groups, Young Professionals Clubs, Aktion Clubs (for adults with learning disabilities), Circle-K College Clubs, High School Key Clubs, Builder’s Clubs in middle schools, as well as K-Kids Programs at the elementary level you can imagine the impact of influence.
With nearly 142,000 members across our country there’s a deep and simple connection between the words “Serving” and “Kiwanis.”
Focusing on the mission of improving the world one child at a time, the Kiwanis Vision Statement aims “To be a positive influence in communities worldwide — so that one day, all children will wake up in communities that believe in them, nurture them, and provide the support they need to thrive.”
On Wednesday, March 22, at noon, The Ashland Lunch Kiwanis is inviting guests to GattiTown (Ashland) to celebrate 103 years of being a chartered Kiwanis Club! The Ashland Kiwanis group sponsors the oldest active Key Club (Ashland Blazer High School) which was established in 1928 as well as the very first (ever) Builder’s Club (Ashland Middle School) established in 1975!
And although we have an incredible past to celebrate, we are continually striving for the local students and children. I am deeply convinced that our community has a beautiful way of “loving local," so I invite any adult who would be interested in investing their influence to support local students, to join us for lunch on Wednesday March 22. Together, we can impact the future in amazing ways!
Jeremy Holbrook
Ashland Kiwanis President