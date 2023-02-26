In the 1960s, my family moved here for my father's new job. Ashland was the busiest place I had ever encountered.
There were many fine shops and the sidewalks were filled with people. It always took a while to find a parking spot. For the next few decades our city suffered greatly due to losing much of our industrial infrastructure which led to a dwindling population.
The sidewalks were empty and many of the shops went out of business. As of late there has been a renaissance of our downtown area.
Recently, my wife and I went downtown to eat lunch at The Mill. The streets were lined with automobiles and it took a few passes to find a parking spot. Finally, we found one in front of The Delta Hotel, which was recently renovated. On the walk to The Mill, we passed several interesting shops. Among them being Whit's Frozen Custard, a nice book store and Lara's Bridal. We often visit Whit's to enjoy a hot coffee and purchase a pint of their delicious custard.
Lara's was busy with many young women trying on formals and wedding gowns. The book store was busy as well. Upon entering The Mill, we were greeted by beautiful decor including hardwood floors and tin ceilings. Our waitress was friendly and efficient, and the food was delicious. I even purchased a delightful cheese danish upon leaving. I am pleased that our city has been revitalized with interesting shops and restaurants serving food that rivals any in the tri-state area.
Ashland is well on its way to being the busy, vibrant city it was in the past thanks to city officials and farsighted entrepreneurs bringing new businesses to our fair city.
Dewey Greear
Ashland