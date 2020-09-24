I have lived in Ashland for most of my nearly 75 years. Armco Park has always been a part of my life. As a child, I attended church picnics there where we played on the swings and other playground equipment.
I recall a school outing as a teenager and later Little League picnics with my young son at some of the shelters there. In recent years, I have gone once or twice when grandchildren were visiting from out of town and we discovered an all-new playground. This summer, I have spent countless hours there at social-distancing picnics and book club meetings at shelters I did not know existed. I am in awe of the wonderful Iron Ore Trail and appreciate those who made it a reality.
My husband and I have hiked only a small portion of it but have been impressed by the beauty of the vegetation and the sounds of birds, the bridges and benches that make it an easier journey.
We discovered the area paved with bricks that is a part of the old Route 60 and appreciate the history marker that tells the story. Rediscovering Armco Park has made this summer without travel and family visits more bearable and we encourage everyone to take advantage of this gem during the beautiful autumn days ahead. It helps ease pandemic panic!
Barbara Clark
Ashland
Special thanks to
local police, fire
A big thank you to Ashland’s police and fire departments as well as other city employees for making the city as safe and beautiful to live and raise our families.
If you have a chance to see or meet these tireless individuals, give them a big smile and a “thank you” — even better, buy them a coffee and donut.
Edward Monk
Ashland