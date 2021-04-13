One of the most dangerous times in your life is maybe when you are stopped by a law enforcement officer.
Every LEO brings a gun to your meeting. It is an extremely dangerous time for the officer behind the badge and all the officers’ training and life experiences are on edge. This is NO time for you to blow up, be belligerent, think you are above the law or have a since of self-importance and indignation.
Keep your hands where the officer can see them to assure you are not a threat. Do what you are told without argument, rebuttal or attitude. The officer is performing the job most would never do and is not a judge — that is for another day and time.
I have stopped people with extensive felony arrest, drugs and third strikes for bad guys. The officer does not know if the driver is a friend, minister, elected official or someone who has just murdered someone. The LAST thing an officer wants to do is be forced to use force on anyone. When you hear of law enforcement being involved in a shooting, that will be the worst day of the officer’s life.
I was talking with a PHD psychiatrist and I was asked, “Do you mean cops don’t shoot to kill?” Really?
The officer only uses as much force as necessary in an adversarial event to protect others or self. The best outcome is when both walk away with NO harsh words. ALL the tragic events of 2020 would NOT have happened had there been compliance. Think about it. I would be happy to talk with anyone on the subject.
Ron Wedekind
Greenup