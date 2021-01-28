In recent history, many civilizations have been unearthed and we attempt to understand their cultures back as far of 80,000-plus years ago and why they vanished.
Discovery also tells us that, from the very beginning of earth, our planet has always been in flux. Now we are faced with global warming. Really? A burp of toxicity from volcanoes or so many other natural phenomena our planet can produce, could cause our end. How foolish are we to think that anything we can do to stop or slow this evolution? We should have been better stewards of what we have and stop the continuous pollution.
It has only been in the past century that we produced plastic and many other items that do not decompose and will be on earth when humankind is also extinct. Whoever attempts to understand our civilization by digging our bones and artifacts will question how it was possible that a people would be so careless with our existence on this planet. With all our technology, artificial intelligence, politics and “cannot keep up, world” mentality, we are destroying the future for many generations. Before we worry about others, we should examine ourselves for the answer.
Ron Wedekind
Greenup