In the Friday, Feb. 17, edition of The Daily Independent, we read "14-year-old receives scholarships to both UK and WKU." And, by doing what he does best — math!
What a wonderful accomplishment! His success is our success as a community.
Miguel Pangan has "raised the bar" and has proven that hard work and dedication pay off and that age is no barrier when it comes to doing what one loves the most in life. As a longtime resident, there is really nothing better than to read about the accomplishments of our young people. Congratulations, Miguel!
Many more successes in life!
Kathy Chamis
Ashland