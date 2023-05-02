I would like to thank the Ashland Police Department for all they do for the children of Ashland.
I was recently on a trip for the Ashland Safety Patrol that was organized by the police department. This trip could not have been better organized.
Lt. Nick Lewis and all of the officers plan the entire year so that our children have an amazing experience. The dedication of these men is remarkable.
We don’t often thank our police officers. These men deserve a huge round of applause for all that they do. Hats off to all of you.
Thank you for being there for our students and providing a once-in-a-lifetime experience that will never be forgotten. You made a very difficult job look easy. Prayers for each of you throughout the year. Looking forward to the next adventure.
Lisa Smith
South Point