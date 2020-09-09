Is it me? Or is everyone having the same trouble that I’m having?
My trouble is Kinetic by Windstream. My telephone has been out from Aug. 26 or before, and is still out (Sept. 5). I have called the repair service each day.
You’re on hold for some time, you have to go through all the recordings, then you get someone who talks too fast. They are from someplace where you can’t understand them.
You give them all you can — name, address, account number, telephone number, your social security number; you tell them your phone is not working. Then they “try” to transfer you to someone else. Then the line goes dead. So do you go back to the beginning or hope they report the line to be repaired?
I sent a letter to Kinetic by Windstream in Lexington, and one to where your bill goes. And no help yet.
If you ever look at the telephone cable and plant, you can see. How come there is so much trouble with your line? If they fix one, they knock out two more.
I am sending out a letter today to Kentucky Public Utilities to see if they can help me.
William Gladman
South Shore