If we want to know who the Democrat Party is, look no further than the vote in the House of Representatives last week on the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.
This act would ensure that babies who survive an abortion be medically treated just as any other little baby born alive. Also, if that little baby requires hospitalization, he/she is to be transported to such a facility. The act passed the House of Representatives by a vote of 220 to 210. All the Democrats except one voted against the bill. Imagine that!
The majority of Democrat Party legislators want a little aborted infant to be left alone to die. Democrat leaders, Schumer and Pelosi, threw a hissy fit because this bill passed. The bill will not survive because Schumer will not allow it to be voted on in the Senate and, even if it were and passed, our President would veto it, in my opinion. That's who these people are. I would never allow a "D" to follow my name for this reason alone.
I have never been able to understand how anyone could support abortion or partial-birth abortion at any time and for any reason, even a full-term baby. Then I remembered that the devil is a murderer; therefore, he must be guiding their actions as he does all murderers.
Glenda Wellman Conn
Ashland