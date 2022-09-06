In the Sept. 3-4 weekend edition of The Daily Independent we read Stacy Keelin's column entitled "I have no words."
Well, neither did we after reading her "anointed" article. The Book of Ephesians has always been one of my favorite books in the Bible and her article prompted me to re-read it over again slowly reminding me of the breadth, length, depth and height of the love of Christ and the fullness of God in our lives.
As dew refreshes grass and flowers during the stillness of the morning, her column revitalizes us so we can sort out what is important and what is not so important in our life.
Thank you for that, Ms. Keelin, and know that we are reading, learning and growing in the love of Christ by your column so that gradually we can allow the "light of Christ" to drive out the darkness from our world as it stands today.
Kathleen Chamis
Ashland