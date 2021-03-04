It has become recently noticeable within the neighborhoods surrounding South Ashland that more and more stray dogs are being reported on social media. That’s right, “Man’s best friend” is lost and I’m afraid Man might be to blame.
It is possible and even likely that more families adopted pets during the COVID-19 lockdown than in years past. Unfortunately, pets aren’t always easy to care for and most demand more attention than we anticipate.
With life getting back to normal for some, an increase of school activities, work and more family outings, it is also possible that some families have realized owning a dog may be biting off more than they can chew.
“Dumping off dogs” is not the way out. Often times, people who already have their own fur babies are pressured to add to their flock, which isn’t always possible, and dogs that are dumped off don’t always find a home.
In the meantime, they are forced to brave the elements, and can cause serious traffic accidents. And let’s be honest, it’s cruel behavior and our youngsters are watching us. If you find yourself in this situation then this message is for you: It is OK to realize and admit that you aren’t ready to be a dog owner, and that you need rid of your pet.
Give yourself a break, and a little bit of time to do the right thing, judgment-free. The Boyd County Animal Shelter’s phone number is (606) 324-0745 and AARF (Ashland Animal Rescue Fund) works tirelessly and responsibly.
Our surrounding counties also have animal rescue efforts that will travel to help rehome a pet. We are lucky enough to share our planet with these animals, they deserve our best efforts to ensure their safety and happiness.
Sarah Justice
Ashland