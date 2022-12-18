There is extra help with Medicare in Kentucky if under a certain percentage of the poverty level. One of the extras is $2,500 a year in dental work not covered under routine care. Yet I've discovered that help has conditions.
You would think one of those situations is an emergency tooth extraction with abscess gums. You would be wrong if the dentist was out of network. It doesn't matter if there are none accepting the insurance in network. They will only pay for half of it if approved.
Thus, best-case scenario, only $500 of $1,000 worth of dental work gets done and often it won't be taken on just a promise. So what good is that $2,500 if it can't even be used on an actual need?
If as a business I promised you a benefit then only provided a portion of it, it would be considered fraud and punishable by law. Why is it any different for those who have a contract with the government?
Sylvia McClelland Morrison
Ashland