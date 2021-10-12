Your reporting of recent academic test scores was not only shocking, but it was frightening. The idea that a significant group of people in an eastern Kentucky high school scored a 12 on the ACT is scary. This means that they probably are unable to read much beyond a third-grade level. Are we going to settle for this? Look at ALL the scores that were reported in Friday's newspaper that were in the 20th percentile and lower for all of our local schools from first grade on through high school.
Citizens of eastern Kentucky, this is not a ho-hum thing. This is an abomination! Let us rise up and address this problem. Let every (home) parent, grandparent, aunt, uncle, cousin and other relative or caregiver spend at least 30 minutes every day reading to and with their elementary school child. Let every home encourage daily reading of post elementary folks.
Reading the daily newspaper is a good start. Book clubs and the sharing of ideas of books read by the adults and young adults at home should be highly encouraged. Libraries are active with all kinds of activities that support reading. Our local YMCA is starting a local program that supports academic efforts under the leadership of Norma Meek. Go Norma! Call the Y for information.
Parents, take an active interest in your child’s academic progress! Let them know that you care about them doing their very BEST in all academic areas. Sharing academic interests should be a daily activity in EVERY home. Parents usually get what they expect.
As a concerned educator, I have been doing tutoring in reading in our local schools for more than 20 years. Let’s ALL get on board and do this.
Bennie J. Shields
Ashland