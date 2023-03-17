I agree with Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams' recent comments on voting. He made it clear last month in his widely distributed Op-Ed titled, “Election reform continues,” and in testimony to the Kentucky House Elections Committee on Jan. 4, 2023, that “In order to reduce lines, we need more voting locations, not more voting days.”
One way he suggested to accomplish more voting locations to the committee was to “develop a statutory formula to set a floor for how many voting locations a county needs for early voting and election day.”
He also testified, “We should incentivize the counties to open more voting locations when they apply for funds appropriated for this purpose.”
The continuing need for more poll workers and the success of the three additional days of voting were also highlighted during his testimony.
While the changes Adams has suggested will not be part of the May 2023 primary, hopefully, his comments will be taken into consideration for other future elections.
Information gathered from the Kentucky Board of Elections reflects in the neighborhood of 2,300 voter locations for 2019. In November 2022, the same board identified 1,464 election day voting locations statewide, while 1,465 have been listed for the May 2023 primary. There are also 164 early voting sites listed for the May 2023 primary, many of which are also Election Day voting sites. To simplify, Kentucky has lost approximately 700 voting locations since 2019.
Locally, Boyd County went from having 15 voting locations in 2019 to 10 in 2022, with the same locations listed for the May 2023 primary. Fortunately, Boyd Countians can vote at any voting location. This is not the standard in most Kentucky counties.
It is my sincere desire that barriers to voting in Kentucky be reduced. One way to do this is by returning either partially or in whole the number of polling locations to pre-Covid levels.
Democracy is both hard-earned and fragile. Voting must be protected.
Suzanne Barker Griffith
Westwood