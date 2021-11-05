As one who was at the Boyd County Courthouse on Tuesday, I would like to comment on your view. I totally agree with you.
After hearing Rocky Adkins speak, I told those next to me, he is a cheerleader for eastern Kentucky — really he is for all of Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear, Rocky Adkins, (Boyd County Judge-Executive) Eric Chaney and. Dr. Danny Bentley all spoke so encouragingly about our area. Not once did they bring politics into it.
Once again, I would like to say, I agree with your view.
Barbara Day
Catlettsburg
Sandy Creek
needs to stay
Sunday, Oct. 17, was a sad day for the golfing community of our area. On that day, Sandy Creek Golf Course closed, possibly for good at the end of play. Sandy Creek is one of only two 18-hole golf courses in Boyd County.
For over 30 years, the owner and PGA professional, Rich Mahar, provided our area with an accessible and affordable venue for our favorite pastime. With Rich’s retirement, the course is now up for sale.
On behalf of the many retirees in our area who enjoy golf, we are hopeful that an individual or organization will acquire the course, invest in its renewal and reopen it for the golfers from our community (and beyond).
Sandy Creek Golf Course not only serves seasoned golfers, it has become a training ground for beginners as a user-friendly place to learn the game. Many area high schools have used the course over the years to develop their teams and teach the fundamentals to their young players.
We would also like to encourage our City of Ashland and Boyd County government officials to consider an effort to acquire the course as an addition to the area’s recreational opportunities.
With the new business developments that are under way at the nearby KYOVA Mall on Route 60, a revitalized Sandy Creek course would be another positive attraction for our area. This effort might also be a suitable candidate for a federal grant to enhance Ashland and Boyd County’s tourism offerings.
There are many folks in eastern Kentucky, southern Ohio and West Virginia who have fond memories of many great days spent at Sandy Creek. It would be a shame to lose it forever.
Robert Montague
President, Bob Sparks Golf Group
Ashland