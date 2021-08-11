Our small community has been targeted as a high-profile area for drug use and activity. Crimes go hand in hand with this epidemic that we are facing. Our state jails and federal prisons are full of men and women with a substance abuse problem that, due to their actions, has landed them behind bars.
They are housed with violent offenders of all nature and their disease of addiction is left untreated. Due to zero rehabilitation while incarcerated, the chances of repeating their actions are extremely high when these people are released from the jails. We offer limited, if any, tools for them to rebuild and recover, causing more damage and heartache down the road for our community.
Drug addiction is a nationwide issue and we all know someone or an individual related to someone who suffers from this disease. Our children are starting to use at an earlier age and some will soon find out the end result is jails, institutions and/or death.
Kentucky will soon be getting funds that we are supposed to utilize for prevention and rehabilitation. Why not implement something within our judicial system that would allow a second chance of life to those who have been imprisoned and left no option of treatment to begin their process of recovery?
These people are the very people that could assist our youth in possibly making a different choice because they have lived the street life, experienced abuse, have had no coping skills, have felt beaten down, misguided, unloved and turned to drugs to fill a void they had in life. Rehabilitate the ones that have lived that life and use them for preventative measures. Nothing changes if nothing changes, Kentucky.
Cheryl Blankenship
Catlettsburg