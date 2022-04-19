Congratulations to the members of the Kentucky General Assembly for their efforts to restore legal protection to unborn children.
I am well aware that many people choose abortion because they are scared and just want their situation to go back to normal. But abortion cannot be undone, and things will never be normal again for the family.
No child deserves to die for the sake of their parents’ educational or financial plans or the embarrassment of their grandparents. There is always another solution, and thousand of couples wanting to adopt a baby.
Peggy Duggan
Ashland