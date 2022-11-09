Reader Kathleen Chamis’ recent letter congratulated the newspaper on its Insight section on animals but the letter was incomplete.
It should have mentioned that in addition to the dogs on display there are many dogs in cages in shelter that need to be adopted.
People who live alone without families nearby should complete their home by bringing in one of God’s creations to live with them.
We adopted our “Yianni” from a shelter and my wife, Suzanne, often says we didn’t rescue him; he rescued us.
Please give serious thought to adopting an animal and as an ad says, “you’ll be glad you did.”
Jim Stavros
Ashland