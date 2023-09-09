What is in a name? Quite a lot! I would like to request the editor to take some creative liberties with the very recent and very different acronym use of ARC.
The abbreviated three letters can mean the Appalachian Regional Commission, which is a 13-state consortium of good work efforts and funding for our region.
The other organization using that same moniker is the Addiction Recovery Care, which has purchased the former OLBH campus to set up business, along with other regional rehab clinics. The headlines capture the three bold letters in very different ways.
Could we take creative license and modify them such as "AppRC" or "ARComm" indicating the Appalachian Regional Commission and perhaps "AddRC" for the rehab clinic?
Maybe I am the only one that feels very differently when I see these three letters in the headlines? And that is because I can practically see the old hospital campus from my front door. Brave new world ahead.
Vincenzo Fressola
Russell