Are there any elected Republicans in our country on the right side of history?
Is there a single Republican legislator who is bothered by the fact that firearms are the No. 1 cause of death for children in the United States? Are there any Republicans of note besides Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger who believe former President Donald Trump and his party should be held accountable for the 1/6/21 attempted, violent insurrection?
The whole world saw on television what happened on Jan. 6. Allowing Trump to run for president again in 2024 will show we let him and his Republican Party get away with the significant roles they played in planning and pulling off what happened on that infamous day.
Why does Donald Trump, along with his millions of Republican supporters, and Fox News believe he is above the law?
Paul L. Whiteley Sr.
Louisville