In my opinion, abortion should not be a political issue. It should be a well-thought-out private decision between a pregnant woman and her health care providers or doctors.
Like so many other people, I also believe life begins when the newborn takes its first breath outside the womb, not at conception.
In 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court rightfully ruled via Roe v. Wade that women should be in charge of their reproductive rights, not dominating male legislators.
In the late 1970s and early ‘80s, Christian fundamentalist pastor Jerry Falwell Sr., founder of the Moral Majority, coalesced with President Ronald Reagan to make abortion a political issue. And to this day in 2022, the patriarchal Republican Party and patriarchal faith communities use the issue to win votes for their causes.
Roe worked well for women the past 50 years. With this summer’s Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v Wade, America’s women must work very hard in the days ahead to win back the first-class reproductive rights taken from them by society’s patriarchal entities, whose lust for control, money and power knows no end.
Paul L. Whiteley Sr.
Louisville