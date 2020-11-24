As a Campaign Chair for the 2021 United Way campaign, I feel very strongly about the positive impact that the United Way of Northeast Kentucky (UWNEK) has on our communities.
Each year, UWNEK funds initiatives that focus on education, empowerment and employment to improve our communities as well as providing a layer of support for the most basic of needs. This includes our work with partner organizations in Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Greenup and Lawrence counties in northeast Kentucky that utilize thoughtful teaching and training methods to enable individuals in becoming more independent and self-sufficient members of our community. Because of the generosity of employees at many of our local businesses, corporate matches and other generous donors in our community, the UWNEK has been successful each year in raising enough funds to address the challenges and needs in our area.
This year, due to the COVID-19 impact, we are seeking additional community contributors and the return of former contributors (who may no longer be able to participate in an employer campaign) to the United Way to ensure ongoing success. We would also welcome the addition of campaigns from any size employer in the area. If you are already contributing to the UWNEK, thank you for ongoing support and any additional support you can contribute.
If you have previously contributed through an employer campaign, again thank you! And will you consider making regular contributions again? If you have never had the opportunity to give, would you consider a generous donation or start making regular monthly contributions? Information on how to contribute to this year’s campaign is available at www.uwnek.org or by calling (606) 325-1810. I know that this year’s campaign can be a success with the support of generous community members and employers. Thank you in advance for your support. Bernard O’Nan Ashland