On Friday, April 14, I attended an excellent symposium in Morehead held by the Northeast Kentucky Area Health Education Center. Among a host of excellent speakers, keynote speaker Mr. Michael Meit, MA, MPH, from East Tennessee State University, spoke on the health disparities of northeastern Kentucky.
He pointed out that current research shows the leading cause of death in northeastern Kentucky is poverty. Although a host of other factors contribute to these deaths, a lack of educational and economic opportunities places people in poverty, keeping them there.
People turn to drugs to escape the harsh reality of their poverty, decreasing their ability to be healed and find gainful employment.
It is said that industry will not move to eastern Kentucky because they cannot find enough people to pass drug tests. However, Mr. Meit dispelled that argument when he told us that our people have uncommon resilience and innovation. Additionally, we have made great strides decreasing the overdose rate, making treatment more accessible and increasing harm reduction opportunities. We are on the mend and must promote these successes. See Rural Health Mapping Tool (norc.org).
Mr. Meit said that we need education and jobs so people can earn a living wage. We have excellent post-secondary schools in our area. But this is unhelpful if there is no industry offering jobs. This is where the government enters, which can offer opportunities and services.
Our legislators can help by aggressively pursuing industry through appropriate incentives. The Legislature failed us in 2016 appropriating $15 million to a broke unnamed company promising to build a billion dollar aluminum factory. Our Legislature can do better than that! Let them hear our united voices for help! We are hard-working Kentuckians, too, and deserve a good life!
Lew Nichols
Greenup