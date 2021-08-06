Once again I feel disheartened and compelled to write. How can anyone have seen the emotional testimony the officers gave in the recent congressional hearing about the attack on Jan. 6 and ignore the atrocities they suffered trying to protect the Capitol from the mob of Trump supporters attempting to stop our election process. They were violently attacked, threatened and beaten.
It is disgraceful that Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell couldn’t take the time to listen to the testimony of the very officers who protected them and ultimately our democracy that day.
More than 140 officers were injured. Can you imagine if our own local police force was attacked and harmed in this way? I would hope there would be public outrage. We owe these officers our deepest respect and unending gratitude. I saw clips of some Fox News hosts making fun of the officers. Where is people’s decency? This is not a partisan issue. I encourage anyone who feels similarly to contact our representatives to let them know we as both Democrats and Republicans are on the side of these officers and want to keep our democracy. People need to be held accountable for the crimes they commit.
Jeanie West
Ashland