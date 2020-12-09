The recent decision of the U.S. Supreme Court to deny President Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the results of the election has sent a strong message to all of us. The Trump team had plenty of time to present its evidence of election fraud in court during the blizzard of 40 lawsuits, and they failed to do so.
To date, they have lost all of their cases due to lack of evidence, and many of the judges on the bench in these decisions were appointed by Republicans.
In the United States, allegations of fraud are not enough. The plaintiff must prove his or her case to the satisfaction of the court. We are a nation of laws, not the whims of the occupant of the White House.
All Americans should be glad this is the case. This country was founded as a nation of the people, ruled by the people, for the people. We don’t want a dictator or a king, regardless of party affiliation.
The American people voted in record numbers in November — 154 million of them. Their votes alone have decided the contest, and that is the true essence of our system of government. I think the founders of the Republic would be pleased that their efforts have withstood the test of time.
Robert Montague
Ashland