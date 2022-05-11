Gov. Andy Beshear continues to put people over politics and shows his courage and leadership in the legislature. He announced the second largest economic development project in Kentucky history — creating 2,000 great paying jobs in Bowling Green where an electric vehicle battery manufacturer is investing $2 billion in Kentucky.
While the governor focused on creating jobs and promoting a better state for our people, the Republican majority in the General Assembly gave themselves a pay raise for their part-time jobs that already paid $60,000 or more a year.
The governor vetoed that raise, but that was promptly overridden by Republicans. They also refused pay raises for teachers and passed a bill to take money from already underfunded public schools directing taxpayer dollars to private companies for charter schools that should be more accountable, reduced assistance for laid-off workers and hungry seniors and children, and even passed legislation with criminal penalties for our teachers if they violated another extreme bill that dictates how they teach history and the truth.
Republicans ignored proposals with broad support from their constituents including allowing medical marijuana and sports betting, allowing Kentucky money to continue to flow into neighboring states.
Fortunately, the Republican lawmakers did follow the governor’s recommendation to include funding for social workers, higher education, pay raises for state troopers and other state employees, some infrastructure and for full-day kindergarten. But they left out hero pay Gov. Beshear proposed for frontline workers, denied pay raises for teachers and school support staff and did not fund universal pre-K to give every child an early start and allow more parents to return to the work force.
Thank God for the leadership and courage of Gov. Beshear defending our democracy which we all must stand up for despite our party. Please vote for truth and our democracy.
Brenda Martin and Regina Robinson
Russell