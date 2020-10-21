I’m pro-life. I’m Christian. And I’m a Democrat.
As a follower of Jesus Christ, I believe that all life is sacred. I also believe that life begins at conception. Thus, as a pro-life Christian, I feel that abortion is wrong. In fact, my first son was adopted, and while he’s now my angel in heaven, I will be forever grateful to his mother for giving me this precious gift of life. But being pro-life doesn’t necessarily mean that I support regulations that outlaw it.
From 2011-17, the number of abortions declined by 19%. This trend was largely the result of fewer teen pregnancies due to affordable health care and readily available contraception, and not restrictive abortion policies. During this same period, the abortion ratio (the number of abortions per 100 pregnancies) declined by 13%. The fact-checking site Snopes reports “the abortion rate has steadily declined since the 1980s throughout both Democratic and Republican administrations, with a greater rate of decline during the former.” And isn’t that the goal?
Here’s the thing. I don’t know of a single Democrat who is in favor of abortion. Not a single one. Yet many Christians accuse Democrats of being evil “baby killers” when there are oh so many other discerning morals that Jesus talked about — like the commandment to love thy neighbor, to welcome the stranger, to feed the hungry and to walk humbly with thy God.
So who are the real sinners here? Think about it.
Rebecca Powell
Georgetown
Vote for Parsons for proven experience, assurance
When election years approach, we often find ourselves with impatience, bias, anxiety and confusion from the barrage of ads, commercials, signs and propaganda from those promising to outshine their predecessors and opponents. This is the result of candidates creating narratives of themselves to fit what they believe the voter wants to hear while destroying the same of their opponent.
I have to admit it is tiring and dreadsome and only adds to the fear of 2020. However, there are those in leadership who do not follow this template in whom we can repeatedly place our trust without regret. The great city of Russell has been blessed with one such official in councilman Roy Parsons.
The city of Russell and her citizens are his family just as I am. He cares no less for his neighbors than those who live under his roof and carry his name. He has devoted more than 40 years walking as a citizen, patrolling as a police officer and praying as a watchman over our municipal borders. He wastes no time creating a false narrative of himself, as he is too busy listening to yours and strategizing how he can make it a success.
In the same manner that you approach your natural father for advice or your heavenly Father for spiritual direction, you can go to Roy Parsons, my father, to represent your family as citizens of Russell. Cast your vote for honesty and experience and release the anxiety and distrust.
Rev. Kimberly Parsons Blair
Russell
McGrath more honest, forthright
I will cast my vote for Amy McGrath.
It seems Mitch McConnell has been around too long and has too much power. I think he has worked more to enrich himself, than to benefit Kentucky. Further, corruption swirls around him.
As evidence of this just read Jane Mayer’s article, "How Mitch McConnell Became Trump's Enabler-In-Chief" in the April 20 issue of The New Yorker. I was appalled at the money changing hands, the influence pedaling, the ways his wife's family has boosted his efforts in nefarious ways.
In 2000 as Labor Secretary with authority over the Mine Health and Safety Administration she squelched an investigative report that found Massey Energy guilty of law violations due to a slurry spill in Martin County that polluted the water. McConnell was complicit. Today Martin County is fighting to get clean water.
In Amy McGrath we will have an honest and forthright Senator who will work for Kentucky.
Marcia Flannery
Flatwoods