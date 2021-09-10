Thank God for our five United States Supreme Court justices who voted to allow a Texas law to stand, which bans abortions when a heartbeat is detected, about six weeks into the pregnancy. Former President Trump fulfilled one of his promises when he nominated three of these pro-life justices to the Court: Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett — perhaps for "such a time as this." The other two justices, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, were nominated by George W. and George H. W. Bush.
Liberal women's groups are concerned that as a result of the Texas law, women will die because they will try to self-induce an abortion. Yet, they have no problem with the more than 60 million little babies that have been killed in the womb in the United States since Roe v. Wade.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi often speaks of her concern "for the children." I disregard her so-called concern for "the children" because she fights so hard for a woman to be allowed to have her baby killed in the womb. Therefore, her care for children or any other human being is questionable. Our most precious gift is life itself from our Creator.
Christians should pray earnestly for the Supreme Court justices because they may have to give an opinion as to whether Roe v. Wade should be overturned (and it should).
Pray "without ceasing" that the Justices will do the right thing for the babies.
Glenda Wellman Conn
Ashland