The merits of President Biden’s proposed $3 trillion infrastructure bill depends on the Democratic Party’s definition of infrastructure.
When I hear the term infrastructure, I think of steel, concrete, asphalt, power and internet transmission lines being used to improve safe travel and reliable power/IT service. Everyone across our great land knows of roads, bridges and tunnels in need of repair. Or new ones. Everyone knows that. So, in my opinion, the Biden Administration is going to use the need for road, bridge, tunnel and transmission line improvements to camouflage scores of billions of dollars being pumped into social welfare and “green energy” programs.
We (the voting public) need to know the specific details of Biden’s infrastructure bill. What projects are getting how much money? When will these projects be implemented? Exactly who is going to decide what projects will be worked on at the local level? We need to weigh the program benefits against the costs before passing judgment on President Biden’s infrastructure bill.
We need the infrastructure bill detail quickly. Likely, the President will try and ram the infrastructure bill through Congress before the electorate understands the details.
I am submitting this same letter to my Federal Congressional Representatives.
David Burns
Ashland