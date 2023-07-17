$20M of bond sales on table
On Thursday, the Ashland Independent Schools will conduct a public hearing to allow Ashland residents to review a list of projects our Board of Education will choose from to allocate $20 million of bond sales, which taxpayers must pay back.
In the past, a District Facility Plan (DFP) required projects to be completed in a priority sequence: ones before addressing twos and so on. Athletics and other non-educational projects are deemed priority fives and only funded after priority 1-4 are completed. However, legislators temporarily changed this in 2022 to allow a district’s Board of Education to select, at their discretion, what priority projects will be funded.
If you believe a new Career & Technical School (CTE) would benefit our children being ready for life after graduation, join us at the Central Office (1820 Hickman Street). Sadly, Blazer graduates rank in the bottom fourth quartile of all 227 Kentucky high schools in the state’s Post-Secondary Readiness survey, mainly because Blazer is the only local high school without access to a vocational school. If you have difficulty finding qualified persons to assist you make routine repairs to your home, you should come and support CTE.
If you believe a new football indoor practice field and weight room is our city’s priority, join the district leadership who have expressed support for this $6.5 million project.
If student safety is your priority, come to the public hearing and ask why more projects are not being considered.
Get involved with these decisions. Let your voice be heard Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Dave Williams
Ashland