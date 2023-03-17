Like many of our readers, we love a positive story. That’s why we were delighted to hear about Aubrey Johnson, a Catlettsburg Elementary School fifth-grader who saved the life of her grandmother with her courage and quick actions.
When she found her grandmother had fallen on the floor, she did all the right things: She kept her cool, called 911 and took direction from the dispatcher, which meant she gave her grandmother CPR with no prior training or experience.
In addition, CPR must continue until the ambulance arrives and professionals take over; although that was only 10 minutes in Aubrey’s situation, 10 minutes of administering CPR can be exhausting.
“I knew she wasn’t breathing and her heartbeat was gone, and I knew she was going to die if I didn’t do something,” Aubrey said.
Jana Osborne, principal at Catlettsburg Elementary School, said Aubrey loves helping people.
“She’s fantastic, always doing what she should be doing and she helps everybody,” Osborne said. “She does what she can to help her teachers.”
Her grandfather, Jack Conley, summed it up nicely: “She did everything just right. It’s amazing. She’s a pretty good kid to know.”