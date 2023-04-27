Area schools produced a pair of state champions in the Student Technology Leadership Program (STLP) last week.
Summit Elementary School’s K-5 project centered upon coding and designing online multiplication games for third-graders.
Carson Holbrook, Eli Slone, Ben Smith, Declan Ward and Connor York comprised the winning team, aka the “Math Cats.” They deserve all of the recognition they’re getting, and it’s such a bright spot for Summit, Boyd County Schools and northeastern Kentucky education in general.
The same applies to Ashland Middle School’s STLP team (a story will appear in an upcoming edition). Christian Morales, Jaden Hall, Emmanuel Aguilar, Brandon Mefford, Lyric McKeand and Kirk Walker — led by teacher Mark Harmon — put together a project on school safety, specifically designed for the lockdown process.
These sharp young minds serve as a prime example that the future is bright in the area.
These state championship STLP projects are a couple of recent highlights for area academics.
It’s important to throw in fantastic academic team showings, athletic achievements and several other endeavors, too, such as what transpired in Thursday’s city commission meeting in Ashland.
A group of students and teachers from Ashland Middle presented a project about the city’s rich history.
Seeing young people hold history in such high regard is a breath of fresh air — nowadays, especially.
We are eager to see more accomplishments in the future. Keep it up, kids!