We often hear people complain about “young people today.” That is a complaint that surfaces with every generation. That’s not how we see it.
Young people are doing amazing things in a variety of fields and we enjoy being able to highlight their great ideas and hard work.
For example, two students from Hager Elementary School won a regional science fair at Northern Kentucky University.
Emma Hensley’s study about the fat in snacks was a fun one. She got the chance to crush various snacks on graph paper and count the number of greasy squares left by the crushed crackers and chips. (Ruffles was determined to be the greasiest.)
Marlowe Layman Bohanon experimented with seeds to learn the best way to grow nasturtiums is to soak them in water for 24 hours, use special soil and give them extra light.
The girls’ win allows them to move to district competition at Ashland Community and Technical College.
Not only are our children smart and hard-working, they are creative and caring.
Students at Raceland Middle School initiated a recycling program at their school.
Teacher Ryan Biederman said it was the students’ idea to get a grant from Members Choice Credit Union Educational Impact Grant to purchase recycling bins.
The students recognize the importance of making the planet clean and said they hope recycling catches on in their communities.
Our students are wise beyond their years and bound to be successful at whatever they choose to do. We applaud their accomplishments.