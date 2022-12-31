It would be fair to say many have not been pleased with the way 2022 panned out. Or 2021 or 2020.
It has been a difficult few years. This year, bad news included:
• Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
• Continuation of COVID-19, with new variants and a loss of interest by many in following up on booster shots.
In addition, monkeypox, RSV and the flu have created more health challenges for some.
• Soaring inflation.
• More school shootings, include one at Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 children and two teachers.
• More reports and incidents pointing to unhealthy, rapid climate change.
With the weight on the world on our shoulders, it would be easy to give up. It seems no one has the answers as to how to stop the negativity in the world, or no one is willing to do what it takes.
Instead of allowing our challenges to hold us back, we should consider them our to-do list.
We hope 2023 will be a year of positive change and a year of involvement, and we encourage our readers to continue staying informed and be inspired to do their part, even if it seems small, to tackle problems we haven’t conquered and ones we may encounter in the new year.