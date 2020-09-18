Dig into the archives of your mind — or your parents’ or grandparents’ minds — and think about the song “Let’s Work Together” by Canned Heat.
Some might consider the 1969 release message music. If so, it’s clear the Ashland area got the message.
“Together we stand, divided we fall. Come on now people, let’s get on the ball and work together,” the lyrics say.
Time and time again, those in the area pull together to help others. The latest case of our working together is Peyton Suttles obtaining an Amtryke, a three-wheeled “bicycle” designed for use by those with mobility issues. The boy’s new ride comes from AMBUCS, a nonprofit that aims to design and distribute adaptive three-wheelers to children, each custom-made for the needs of the rider.
By working together, the Ashland Breakfast Kiwanis Club, Foundation for the Tri-State Community the Continuing the Legacy Foundation has provided the bike for Peyton Suttles. It’s the third bike the Kiwanis Club has provided to children in the area and there are plans to continue to provide bikes to others. Club member Kevin Smith said at least 20 children in the area could use an Amtryke.
Of course, helping children with whatever needs they have is easy. We all want to help children have what they need and want. We want to see children happy, healthy, safe and headed toward a better future.
Still, those who worked together to provide Peyton’s bike are to be commended. Their efforts are an example of what we can do when we’re united in improving life in the Tri-State.
As we muddle through the pandemic, remember we haven’t been disabled by the coronavirus. People continue to give to one another and accomplish things, including helping others in whatever way they can. That’s what it means to work together, and, as the song says, “Make someone happy, make someone smile. Let’s all work together and make life worthwhile.”