We congratulate Randi Carr, an inmate at the Boyd County Detention Center, for participating in the jail’s new work release program.
We also congratulate the jail for offering a program that is vital to helping inmates assimilate into society once they have served their time.
Of course, employers must be willing to participate, so local businesses deserve a thumbs-up, too.
Jailer Bill Hensley said state inmates meeting certain qualifications — such as the nature of their charges (non-violent), possessing or working toward a GED or high school diploma and getting life skills through Moral Reconation Therapy offered at the jail — can interview with interested employers.
When employers visited the jail with a job fair, eight of 14 inmates were immediately hired.
In addition to getting work experience, making contacts and building self-esteem, participating inmates can save money for use to start a new life when they are released.
There is little doubt such a program will work. Those involved have seen it work. In addition:
• Some studies have shown work release programs to not only reduce recidivism, but to also improve employment prospects of inmates. When the programs are combined with counseling to combat issues leading to the commission of crimes, such as substance abuse, the effectiveness increases even more, according to transitionhouse.org.
• A Brookings Institute report found education and employment opportunities for inmates reduces recidivism and improves post-release employment outcomes, including making individuals less likely to commit crimes when they have stable, full-time employment.
• Research from the University of Massachusetts finds community involvement in prison programs, such as employment programs, is critical to success.
This program is good for individuals, businesses, the jail and society in general. It’s a necessary opportunity for inmates to get a fresh start. We applaud all involved and wish work-release inmates the best of luck.