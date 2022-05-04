Someone spotted a suspicious person at a local residential complex and called the police.
That’s a routine call, as Kentucky State Police Trooper Shane Goodall noted on Monday morning.
But it wasn’t a routine result. Evil was present that night in Flatwoods.
Flatwoods Police Officer Tommy Robinson, a veteran law enforcer and a rather imposing figure, was fighting for his life moments after approaching the subject — the suspect is Jon Smithers, of Catlettsburg.
Robinson took a gunshot to the neck.
Robinson survived, thanks to quick response by 911 dispatch, backup appearing rapidly and medical professionals who operated on him — “God was with him,” too, Goodall said.
Still, the road to recovery won’t be an easy one. The community, though, is rallying around the Robinson family with love, prayers and support.
The suspect fled the scene of the crime — Bayberry Townhomes — at 2:40 a.m. or so.
The manhunt was on.
The police response was remarkable.
Officers from all over northeastern Kentucky, and even some from Ohio, flooded Flatwoods with a deep blue presence. They calmly surveyed the scene, promptly asked for the community’s help and looked for tips as to the whereabouts of the man who shot one of their own.
Multiple police agencies worked in concert to keep the community safe while hunting down the suspect.
With the help of a Ring doorbell at the residential complex, the suspect’s clothes appeared clearly enough to help identify him, if he hadn’t changed or tossed off the sweatshirt.
When a KSP trooper spotted him hours later — wearing the same top — just hundreds of yards away from the street where the crime occurred, he quickly put his own life in danger to do his job — to protect and serve.
Fellow officers flocked to the Dollar General on Argillite Road in Flatwoods, where Smithers was apprehended at around 7:30 Monday morning.
It was just a fantastic job all around by local law enforcement.
We at The Daily Independent commend this valiant effort.