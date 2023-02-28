Ryan Quarles, Kentucky’s second-term Commissioner of Agriculture, teased a “major” announcement on social media on Monday night.
Quarles made that announcement on Tuesday morning.
People speculated as to what it could be. A good bit of prognosticators predicted Quarles would drop out of the crowded race for governor.
Oh, it was quite the contrary.
Quarles instead made a head-turning chess move as he attempts to leap past Daniel Cameron and Kelly Craft on the Republican side of the gubernatorial push.
With the May primary less than three months away, Quarles pledged he would power past legislative resistance to legalize medical marijuana if he’s elected to lead the Commonwealth.
His announcement at the state Capitol aligns with the views of current Gov. Andy Beshear. The glaring difference is their party affiliation.
As a Republican, Quarles stepped off the beaten path a bit with his declaration on Tuesday.
Beshear was sort of amused, it appeared.
“Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery,” said the governor. “I’ve been pushing to legalize medical marijuana for years, not while I was running for governor, because it’s the right thing to do.”
Kentucky is one of only 11 states in which medical marijuana is illegal. Also in that category are Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, Texas, South Carolina, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, Georgia and Tennessee.
Marijuana — not just of the medical variety — is completely legal now in 20 states: Maine, Vermont, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Missouri, Montana, Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, Alaska, Washington, Oregon, California and Nevada.
In late 2022, though, Beshear took executive action to allow Kentuckians suffering from debilitating conditions to legally possess small amounts of medical marijuana properly purchased in another state. Kentuckians must keep their receipt for proof.
Also under his order, the person needs certification from a licensed health care provider to verify a diagnosis of specific conditions. Among them are cancer, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease and post-traumatic stress disorder.
If the legislature ultimately legalizes medical cannabis, Beshear said he’d rescind his order.
As for Quarles, it will be interesting to see if his stance will help him separate from the pack of a dozen Republicans vying for a chance to face Beshear in November.