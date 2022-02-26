We were heartbroken to learn Russia initiated its attack on Ukraine this week, but we were not surprised.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown himself to be a bloodthirsty authoritarian leader who cares nothing for the people of Ukraine nor citizens of his own country. Resurrecting the Soviet Union is his goal. More land, more people, more resources, more power. For Putin, it’s all about Putin.
You might be wondering, why do we care? What is Ukraine to us? Where is it, even?
It’s in the world’s best interest to stop dictatorships, especially those with ambitions of growth. This is exactly what Putin’s Russia is.
But there are many other reasons to protect Ukraine from hostile invasion by Russia.
• Ukraine is a significant producer of uranium, titanium, iron ore, steel and ammonia. It also has a great deal of rich farm land and produces wheat, corn and rye for Europe. Russia exports refined and crude petroleum as well as platinum to the United States. Increasingly, Russia sells gas to the United States. Russia and Ukraine together provide nearly a third of global wheat exports.
Food and gasoline prices will increase as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war.
• Part of living in a civilized society is respecting the borders of countries. Invading an independent country, unprovoked, violates our standards of decency and demonstrates a lack of respect for every other country.
This invasion shows Russia would invade and take over any country Putin believes would be possible to defeat.
• As much as we might want to stay out of conflict, we have promised to help our allies in need.
President Harry S Truman vowed the United States would help any nation resist communism in an effort to prevent the spread of communism in what is known as the Truman Doctrine. We are no longer isolationists. By remembering history — both world wars, specifically — we know communism must be contained or it will spread.
• The United States has a moral obligation, as do all democracies, to defend independent nations against such a hostile takeover. As we learned from World War II, invasions such as Russia’s into Ukraine, open the door to humanitarian atrocities and the best thing we can do is to nip it in the bud.