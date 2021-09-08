SARS-CoV-2 seemingly has more variants than Father Abraham has sons.
The variant list — which the World Health Organization labels using the Greek alphabet — has reached 12; counting the original strain, that’s 13 — a not-so-lucky number that is fitting for the horror picture that has been this COVID-19 pandemic.
With more variants now than “Friday the 13th” has sequels, the growing concern is the feeling that this vicious cycle may never end.
The latest variant to emerge is Mu. Now, don’t have a cow just yet, but be prepared to hear a bit more about it.
The main purpose of this piece is to inform our readers as we attempt to stay on top of all COVID-related happenings.
Mu is not brand new, but it’s now infiltrating the United States. The earliest documented samples occurred in Colombia in January.
According to the WHO, Mu joins Eta, Iota, Kappa and Lambda — no, this isn’t a sorority or fraternity rush — as “variants of interest,” as opposed to “variants of concern.” VOC’s are Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta.
Epsilon, Zeta and Theta didn’t make the cut in either of those categories, apparently.
According to national media outlets, Mu has now been detected in 49 states.
According to The Dallas Morning News, Delta comprised 99% of cases in the U.S. as of the end of August. When five Mu cases popped up in Dallas, it was discovered that not all were travel-related, which means community spread appears to be occurring.
Vaccines are effective in combating — or at least diminishing the effects of — most variants of COVID-19, according to medical research.
According to The Washington Post, Pfizer officials say they are studying its vaccine’s effect on the Mu variant and planned to collect data for review.
The best available armor for these dangerous strains remain the same: vaccinations, social-distancing, hand-washing and masks.