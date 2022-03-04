Constantly starving for attention, Rep. Thomas Massie must have been feeling rather desolate during the two-plus months since amassing several headlines with his gun-happy Merry Christmas card.
How else can one explain the reasoning behind two head-scratching votes this past week in the House of Representatives?
Surely Massie doesn’t actually believe what he’s voting for or against, right? He just aims for shock value.
That’s the only thing that makes sense, so that’s what we have concluded. He simply loves when people are talking about him. And, look, we fell into the trap.
So what astounded us this time around?
Let’s rewind to Monday, when the House overwhelmingly passed a bill to make lynching a federal hate crime. All but three Congressmen voted in favor of The Emmett Till Antilynching Act, which specifies lynching as a hate crime act and anyone who conspires to commit such an act resulting in death or serious bodily injury shall be punished by up to 30 years in jail.
Republican Reps. Andrew S. Clyde (Georgia) and Chip Roy (Texas) joined Massie in the “nay” club — they were three of 425 to oppose it.
All three provided reasons, but the most resounding and common one was that Congress did not need duplication of laws already in place.
Massie tweeted that lynching a person is already illegal in every state, and that “passing this legislation falsely implies that lynching someone does not already constitute criminal activity.”
Roy said “it simply raises the punishment for things that are already federal crimes, including those that are unrelated to lynching — such as gender identity — in an effort to advance a woke agenda under the guise of correcting racial injustice.”
Meanwhile, Rep. Bobby Rush said “the House has sent a resounding message that our nation is finally reckoning with one of the darkest and most horrific periods of our history, and that we are morally and legally committed to changing course.”
Even if the bill was somewhat symbolic in nature, Massie should’ve voted “yea” on this one.
On the subject of symbolism, a resolution on Wednesday resulted in another near-unanimous vote — 425 to three.
Massie, Paul Gosar (R-Arizona) and Matt Rosendale (R-Montana) opposed the resolution that stated the U.S. “will never recognize or support any illegitimate Russian-controlled leader or government installed through the use of force.” The bill called for our country to “deliver additional and immediate defensive security assistance to help Ukraine address the armored, airborne and other threats Ukraine is currently facing from Russian force.”
Massie has been critical of sending aid to Ukraine. He tweeted a few reasons for voting against the resolution, but all were head-scratching, to say the least. He said “crippling sanctions could also drive Putin to become more desperate, inciting him to resort to drastic measures such as escalating the weapons employed or the people targeted.”
That seems to be a bit of a stretch, but maybe Massie, Gosar and Rosendale know something the other 425 congressmen don’t.
Or perhaps Massie is simply seeking attention once again.