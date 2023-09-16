This is an invigorating time in the Ashland area.
The city hosted a national convention of the Appalachian Regional Commission on Monday and Tuesday, which included a fine concert by eastern Kentucky native Tyler Childers. The event put the area in the spotlight, giving Ashland the chance to accentuate the positive, such as the riverfront sculptures, murals and art alley.
Brandy Clark, executive director of Visit Ashland, said she had thought Ashland hit a peak last year, with 300 events/activities, but now said she believes this past week was the next step in Ashland’s growth.
This weekend, we celebrate Ashland and enjoy the bounty the area has to offer during Poage Landing Days, which brings with it more musical entertainment, including performances by Mark Chestnutt and Outrider. The festival also gives local artists, crafters and food vendors the chance to introduce their products to the public and make some sales.
More concerts are on tap at the Paramount Arts Center, with shows such as Hairball and Saliva with Drowning Pool back to back, followed by the 2023 Foxfire Music and Arts Festival at the Ashland Riverfront, a two-day music event featuring Morgan Wade and Elle King.
As autumn sets in, activities abound, from self-guided tours to festivals to haunted venues.
That’s only the beginning.
Fun activities will continue into the winter, as the Christmas Parade, Winter Wonderland of Lights, the Festival of Trees and an array of Christmas concerts and shows are presented.
It’s an exciting time to be a part of Ashland — the fun there is to be had and the growth that surely awaits us.