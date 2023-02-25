We’re glad to see the community honoring Black History Month with exhibits, events and activities.
This part of American history has been omitted in many schools and designating a month to celebrate it is one way of bringing us up to date on these nearly forgotten stories of our past.
March is International Women’s Month, which is observed in the United Kingdom and Australia, in addition to the United States.
As with Black History Month, International Women’s Month is an occasion to learn more about the contributions of women to society.
For some reason, Black history and women’s history have been seen as something other than American history. These months seek to rectify that faulty logic.
Plenty of other segments of society also are underrepresented in our studies and memories.
It’s important to realize February also is National Inclusion Month, meant to celebrate togetherness and teach those in leadership positions their role in establishing equality for all.
There are plenty of ways to take the lead on inclusion. Organizations helping those who feel excluded could use some volunteers, just one way of expressing your support.
It’s not only about race and gender. Those with disabilities, the LGBTQ+ community, those with mental challenges and others continue to seek inclusion in the United States. We all must pull together to see that we are welcoming and fair to all.