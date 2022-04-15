Every day, the news from Ukraine is more disheartening, despite the courage and determination of the Ukrainian people. It’s bad enough for a country to be disrespectful of another’s borders and culture, but to target civilians — the elderly, women, children — is inexcusable. It’s genocide.
As American citizens, we feel helpless. But we are not helpless.
There are many legitimate organizations we can donate to that are giving humanitarian aid.
One local man has gone a step farther: He’s organizing a fun, musical event to raise money for charities helping Ukraine.
Gary Donalson has a special tie to the country. He and wife Lisa adopted their two sons from Ukraine 12 years ago. He traveled there twice and the family have friends who remain there.
“We Stand With Ukraine,” the event set for 2 p.m. May 14 at Camp Landing, is Donalson’s way of helping the country that gave him his boys.
The event will feature a wide variety of music; all the acts are performing for free. The professional stage, lighting and sound is being provided for free. The site at Camp Landing will be provided for free. Food trucks and drink service will donate a portion of their profits to aid Ukraine. There is no admission fee, but there will be other opportunities to donate.
With first-hand knowledge of the country, Donalson compared towns in Ukraine to those in the Tri-State.
“People in Ukraine live in towns just like Ashland and Ironton,” he said. “Grandmothers, relatives — it’s inconceivable. It’s an atrocity that, as civilized nations, were sitting here watching people being slaughtered.”
We agree, and we applaud Donalson for taking action at a local level to help people in Ukraine.
Wherever you go, people are people. The key to advancing the human race is to realize that fact and strive to help and love one another.
Donalson has hit upon an urgent and absolutely necessary way to help. We applaud and support his effort and hope our readers will, too.
Just remember, while you’re enjoying the food, music and atmosphere, be grateful you’re in the position to help someone else and not in the position to fear for your life.