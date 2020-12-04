For some, Christmas brings depression. It might come from having lost loved ones. It might come from a sense of loneliness and disconnection from another source. Inflated expectations may compound depression.
There will be many who will be depressed this season who have never been so low during the holidays. That’s understandable. Many deaths have occurred this year because of COVID-19. Many have lost loved ones to other illnesses and situations. First holidays without a loved one are the most difficult.
One strategy to cope with feeling down at Christmas is to take care of yourself. Get plenty of sleep, moderate exercise, time outdoors and follow a healthy diet, as much as possible while surrounded by seasonal treats. It’s also important to manage your expectations and limit the tasks you take on, two separate but related goals.
Our advice is to do some things just for fun, but do them safely.
Despite many COVID-19 guidelines in place, there are still some fun things to do while protecting your health.
One of them is the first BOCO Light Trail, organized by the Boyd County Tourism and Convention Bureau.
What could be more “Christmasy” than driving around town looking at light displays? And what could be more safe than staying in your car with your "bubble" partners? The trail offers 50 places for a drive-by viewing just in Boyd County.
Many events that are part of local tradition have gone virtual.
The Highlands Museum and Discovery Center’s Christmas Tour of Homes is being offered online and will feature most homes than usual this year. The video is available on the museum’s website.
Innumerable theaters and other artistic venues offer a variety of arts and entertainment events online. Some are free and some would appreciate donations to help them get through troubled economic times. All you have to do is check out you favorite venues’ sites, sit back in the warmth of your home and enjoy the show.