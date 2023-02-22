Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky lawmakers deserve a little appreciation for their move cutting Kentucky individual income tax rates in an effort to provide inflation relief.
There is no doubt inflation is a problem throughout the country. But if you want proof, the latest information from U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics finds consumer prices are up 9.1%, the largest increase in 40 years; a rate of more than 2% is considered high.
Gas prices in Boyd County range from $3.03 to $3.29 a gallon, according to gasbuddy.com.
Grocery prices are up by 11.4% and restaurant food has increased on average 7.7%, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Electricity prices in the country have increased by more than most other goods. Utilitydive.com finds last year, electricity increased by 14.3%; that’s more than double the overall 6.5% rise in prices. Cost of residential electricity is expected to continue to rise, but a little more slowly.
The price of natural gas has risen 3.59% annually, which experts call significant inflation.
Last year, the average cost of rent for a house was up 14%. and the cost of buying a house continues to skyrocket: The cost of buying a house has increased by 30% since 2020.
Fifty years ago, a family might pay as little as $100 a month for a house. Wages were much lower then, too. Sadly, wages haven’t kept up with inflation in many years, if ever. That’s why our state leaders’ move to cutting income taxes deserves applause.
However, will it be enough to relieve the suffering? It’s unlikely.
There are a few things individuals can do to help themselves, according to consumer organization Saverlife.org.
• Make a list of essentials, like rent or mortgage, loan payments, groceries, utilities, phone, transportation, insurance, medical costs and child care. Make sure you can cover these expenses.
• Pay attention to where and how you shop. Consider switching to store and generic brands, if you haven’t already. Also, compare prices from store to store to determine where the best deal is.
• If you have any extra money, invest it wisely. Seek advice from a money professional, if in doubt.