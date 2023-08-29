We at The Daily Independent didn't make this public, but we assembled a community advisory board just about four years ago — prior to the pandemic.
While COVID did put our meetings on hiatus, we resumed and managed to get together just about every quarter for the last couple years.
We’d like to thank those who served on the board and attended when possible. We have had productive conversations which have sparked story ideas and magnify our strengths and weaknesses as a newspaper.
Some past board members who regularly contributed were Lucien Ross, Richard “Sonny” Martin, Dr. Desmond Barrett, Rev. Matt Shamblin and Norma Meek.
We are thankful for all the fruitful discussions and healthy disagreements we’ve had, and we’re ready for more.
We are preparing to relaunch the community advisory board for 2023-24, with a new group of folks who would like to participate and are able to attend quarterly meetings.
The editorial board and other newspaper staff are in search of both subscribers and non-subscribers, and from all walks of life.
The goal is to work together as community partners to increase awareness on pressing issues, shine a light on important events, reveal factual information, elevate the truth over the rumor mill and make the newspaper a more appealing product for consumers.
The commitment to this board is a rather simple one. Show up for about one hour, four times a year, and we’ll feed you coffee and donuts. Oh, and be ready to talk.
We aim to continue to be the leading source for northeastern Kentucky news, and we know we must lean on all of you in order for that to happen.
Please consider taking on this community role.
If interested in becoming part of this board, please contact editor Aaron Snyder at asnyder@dailyindependent.com or (606) 326-2664, or publisher Lisa Callihan at lcallihan@dailyindependent.com or (606) 326-2601.